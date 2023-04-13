Russian Delegation Arrives in Pakistan to Discuss Oil Sale

The Russian delegation has reached Karachi to expedite discussions on the purchase of Russian oil by Pakistan.

The payment procedure for the purchase of crude oil from Russia will be decided during this visit, reported Daily Jang.

So far, officials of the Ministry of Energy have been tight-lipped about the discount on Russian oil and are reluctant to say anything.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said last week in an interview that Pakistan will get the same discount on the import of Russian crude that other countries are getting, including Pakistan’s neighboring countries.

When asked if the payments will be made in US dollars, the minister without giving a specific answer said that the currency in which the payments will be made was not an issue for Pakistan.