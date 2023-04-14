Fatal Accidents in Kohistan and Dir Kill 9 People

Upper Dir and Upper Kohistan road accidents on Thursday killed nine individuals and injured five.

According to a media report, a pickup truck in Kandia Valley, Upper Kohistan, fell into a river, killing four and injuring three. Rescue 1122 reported that a vehicle carrying seven passengers from Kamila Dasu to Jashui in Kandia Valley lost control and fell into the stream.

ALSO READ Here’s How You Can Prepare Your Car for Summer

Locals rescued three people, including the driver. Rescue 1122 of Upper Kohistan official Abdul Rehman said:

We have started a rescue and search operation for bodies of four passengers who have drowned and one of them was fished out.

ALSO READ Stray Kite String Puts Motorcyclist in Hospital

Similarly, in Doog Darra, Upper Dir, a road accident killed five and injured two. The vehicle fell into the ditch at Chinar Khawar Darmdala while traveling from Doog Darra to Sheringal, according to the local authorities.

Four people, including two young boys, died on the spot and three sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 took the injured to DHQ. These incidents should serve as a motivation for caution to those planning to travel to the northern areas during the summer.