Stray Kite String Puts Motorcyclist in Hospital

On Thursday, a 30-year-old man bike rider sustained injuries on Canal Road, Lahore, due to a stray kite string.

The victim was on his bike, heading home when the incident occurred. As he approached Chubacha Phatak, a kite string struck him on the neck.

While the string itself didn’t cause any damage, the victim lost control of his bike and sustained injuries due to falling off. He was transferred to the Ganga Ram Hospital for urgent care.

While seeking an explanation from CCPO Lahore, the caretaker CM Punjab expressed displeasure over the frequent accidents due to kite-flying.

He ordered serious action against those whose negligence led to the unfortunate incident, adding that such instances are regrettable.

He ordered the strict enforcement of a law prohibiting kite-flying throughout Punjab and asserted that those who violated the law should be punished severely. Bilal Siddique Kamyana, CCPO of Lahore, has taken note of the incident.