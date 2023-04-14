News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Malaysia Gets All-New Sporty Electric SUV From Lotus

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 14, 2023 | 5:59 pm

Lotus has launched its all-new sporty electric SUV in Malaysia. Dubbed Eletre, the EV has three variants that offer two powertrains options.

The base and mid-level versions have a dual-motor, AWD powertrain, with the base variant and Eletre S producing 605 hp and 710 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds and an 80-120 km/h time of 2.2 seconds. The top speed is 258 km/h.

The range-topping Eletre R, Lotus’ fastest dual-motor fully electric SUV, has 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, a 0-100 km/h time of 2.95 seconds, an 80-120 km/h time of under 1.9 seconds, and a top speed of 265 km/h.

ALSO READ
The Eletre and Eletre S have a 600 km WLTP range, while the most powerful Eletre R has a range of 490 km. All three variants have a 112 kWh battery. All use an 800-volt electrical architecture that supports up to 350 kW of DC fast charging for 10-80% charge in 20 minutes. AC charging maxes at 22 kW.

Malaysia has received 140 orders for the Eletre out of a 200-unit allocation in 2023. The SUV starts at the equivalent of Rs. 37 million (3.7 crores) and goes up to Rs. 51 million (5.1 crores).


lens

Morning Show Queen Nida Yasir Looks Ravishing in Black Net Anarkali Pishwas
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Dismisses Petition Challenging Legality of Building in Clifton
Read more in proproperty
close
>