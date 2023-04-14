Malaysia Gets All-New Sporty Electric SUV From Lotus

Lotus has launched its all-new sporty electric SUV in Malaysia. Dubbed Eletre, the EV has three variants that offer two powertrains options.

The base and mid-level versions have a dual-motor, AWD powertrain, with the base variant and Eletre S producing 605 hp and 710 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds and an 80-120 km/h time of 2.2 seconds. The top speed is 258 km/h.

The range-topping Eletre R, Lotus’ fastest dual-motor fully electric SUV, has 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, a 0-100 km/h time of 2.95 seconds, an 80-120 km/h time of under 1.9 seconds, and a top speed of 265 km/h.

The Eletre and Eletre S have a 600 km WLTP range, while the most powerful Eletre R has a range of 490 km. All three variants have a 112 kWh battery. All use an 800-volt electrical architecture that supports up to 350 kW of DC fast charging for 10-80% charge in 20 minutes. AC charging maxes at 22 kW.

Malaysia has received 140 orders for the Eletre out of a 200-unit allocation in 2023. The SUV starts at the equivalent of Rs. 37 million (3.7 crores) and goes up to Rs. 51 million (5.1 crores).