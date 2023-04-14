More Cricketers to Leave Pakistan as USAC Announces Sanctioning of Major and Minor League

By Sports Desk | Published Apr 14, 2023 | 11:12 am

United States of America Cricket has announced sanctioning of the Major League and Minor League Cricket 2023.

The authority said in a statement, “USAC is pleased to announce the sanctioning of the Major League Cricket (MLC) and Minor League Cricket (MiLC) tournaments for 2023.”

Over the past few months, we have worked diligently with Ace to ensure that the MLC and MiLC are positioned well to support the growth of cricket in the United States.

“We are pleased with Ace‘s commitment and best efforts to include all the current men’s national team players in the major league tournament,” it read, and added, “Additionally, we look forward to working with Ace to provide governance of the tournaments”.

“Finally, we will review our commercial relationship with Ace over the next few months. We wish all the teams and players much success in this 2023 tournament,” the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that as cricket grows in the US, more Pakistani and Indian cricketers are likely move to the US in pursuance of better opportunities.

