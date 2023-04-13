What Should be Pakistan’s Playing XI in First T20I Against New Zealand?

Pakistan is set to face off against New Zealand in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday night. The Men in Green will be determined to put on a show for their fans and quickly bounce back from their disappointing loss against Afghanistan in their previous series.

Unlike the Afghanistan series, Pakistan has named a full-strength squad once again under the leadership of all-format captain, Babar Azam. The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan have all been recalled to the side for the five-match series.

Pakistan had opted for a new-look side under the captaincy of Shadab Khan in the previous series. The team showed inexperience as they lost the series 2-1, but the team showed a few positives.

In the upcoming series, Pakistan will look to carry on the positives from the previous series and couple them with the experienced lot that has proven to be successful over the past few years.

Let’s have a look at the playing XI that Pakistan should pick for the first T20I:

Opening Pair

Lots of discussions have taken place regarding Pakistan’s opening stand in T20I cricket. While Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been highly successful at the top of the order, their strike rates have been a cause of concern for the Green Shirts.

Many cricketing experts have pointed out that the pair should be split up with Pakistan opting for one of Mohammad Haris or Saim Ayub as the opener in T20I cricket.

For the first T20I, Pakistan should stick with their regular openers, Babar and Rizwan, as they have proven credentials at the top of the order. Plenty of changes will be made to this lineup later on. Babar and Rizwan will provide stability to a fresher look T20I side in the first T20I.

Middle-Order

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris have taken T20 cricket by storm over the past few months. While both are established openers, their flexibility also means that they can play anywhere across the top order.

Saim Ayub has showcased his ability in the franchise as well as the international circuit. He has the ability to make the one-down spot his own. He has the ability to hit big and anchor the innings when required and should play at the third spot in the first T20I.

Similarly, Mohammad Haris has been a revelation for Pakistan cricket since the 2022 T20 World Cup. While Haris is most effective at top of the order, he also has the ability to bat in the middle and take on the opposition attack. His position can change according to the situation of the game but number four looks like a solid spot for Haris.

Following Saim and Haris, Pakistan has a host of options, including the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf, but we would like to see the trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Imad Wasim in the following positions. All three are sensational cricketers and have the ability to bat anywhere in the batting order.

The three players can be sent in according to the situation of the game and all three will prove to be quite a handful with the bat.

The Pace Attack

Pakistan should go with four pacers in the line-up for the first T20I. The batting improvement of Shaheen Afridi provides Pakistan with the luxury to pick four pacers in the attack. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf should come back into the line-up while Ihsanullah should be rewarded for his excellent performances.

While the fourth pace bowler should be Naseem Shah, we would go with Zaman Khan for the first T20I in order to provide him with a comfort zone to bowl alongside his Lahore Qalandars teammates, Shaheen and Rauf. This could provide an opportunity for Zaman to acclimatize to international cricket while simultaneously providing rest to Naseem.

Here is our lineup:

1. Babar Azam (c) 2. Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 3. Saim Ayub 4. Mohammad Haris 5. Shadab Khan (vc) 6. Imad Wasim 7. Mohammad Nawaz 8. Shaheen Afridi 9. Haris Rauf 10. Ihsanullah 11. Zaman Khan

This lineup is suggested for just the first T20I, keeping in view the team combination and the previous series. Further changes can be made to the lineup in the next few matches. The likes of Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Shan Masood should be included in the line-up later on in the series.

Pakistan should also experiment with the top order. The likes of Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris should be provided adequate opportunities to open the innings in the next few matches.

What should be Pakistan’s line-up? Write down your suggestions below!