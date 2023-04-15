IMF Welcomes Pakistan’s Confirmation of Securing Financial Support, Calls for Further Assurances

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday that it is looking forward to obtaining the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th EFF review.

IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter through his representative in Pakistan in a statement said that “We welcome the recent announcement of important financial support to Pakistan from key bilateral partners.”

During the meetings between the Pakistani delegation and IMF staff, there was an agreement to maintain strong policies and secure sufficient financing to support the authorities’ implementation efforts.

“The IMF is supporting these efforts and looks forward to obtaining the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th EFF review”, the statement added.

Recently, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that UAE has given assurance to the IMF for a $1 billion loan to Islamabad, similarly, State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Pasha informed the Parliamentary committee last week that Saudi Arabia has already given assurance for a $2 billion loan.