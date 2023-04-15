World Bank Appreciates Pakistan for Completing Reforms Under RISE Program

South Asia Vice President at the World Bank Martin Raiser has appreciated the Pakistani side for completing reforms under the RISE program which will ensure macroeconomic stability in the country.

According to details, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Martin Raiser, South Asia Vice President at the World Bank on video-link as part of the World Bank – IMF Spring Meetings 2023 being held in Washington.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR, Special Secretary Finance attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad.

Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ahmad Khan, Governor SBP Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance, and Secretary EAD attended in person.

The Finance Minister informed the Vice President about the completion of World Bank-supported reforms, especially those supported under the RISE-2 program, under which major reforms like harmonization of GST have been achieved.

The Minister also thanked the World Bank team for supporting Pakistan in flood rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Martin appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in ensuring expeditious processing of all flood-related projects. He especially thanked the Pakistani side for completing reforms under the RISE program which will ensure macroeconomic stability in the country.