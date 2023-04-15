Saudi Aramco Launches Freelancer Platform

The government-owned company Saudi Aramco and Future Work Business Services Company have jointly introduced a new platform called “Madd,” to connect skilled freelancers and independent professionals with larger organizations and companies.

Madd is a human resources (HR) platform that will give trained professionals a range of job opportunities. This is projected to develop a sustainable economic system by bridging the gap between Saudi talent and the right job opportunities.

The joint venture will work as a tool to assist in matchmaking, contracting, and collaboration between all parties involved in the freelance job market.

According to Jamil Al-Baqawi, Senior Vice President of National Development at Saudi Aramco, it will connect freelancers with job opportunities in their areas, offering stable income and sustainable job prospects.

The Madd digital platform hopes to empower workers with modern work patterns, helping them find employment that suits their needs.

Short-Term Work Visa

Saudi Arabia has also launched a new temporary work visa, allowing firms to issue short-term visas for up to three months, with an option to extend for an additional three months.