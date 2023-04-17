Cement Production Down 12% in First 8 Months of FY23

Cement production in Pakistan witnessed 11.82 percent negative growth in July-February of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at 28.163 million tons compared to 31.938 million tons in July-February FY22, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The petroleum products production also witnessed a decline of 9.43 percent during July-February FY23 as its indices went down to 89.33 from 98.63 in July-February FY22.

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers (QIM) of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, high-speed diesel witnessed 10.88 percent negative growth as its output stood at 3.213 billion liters in July-February FY23 compared to 3.605 billion liters in July-February FY22.

Furnace oil witnessed 7.21 negative growth in output and remained at 1.558 billion liters in July-February FY23 to 1.679 billion liters in July-February FY22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 15.48 percent and remained at 591.745 million liters in July-February FY23 compared to 512.442 million liters in July-February FY22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 29.95 percent negative growth in July-February FY23 and stood at 64.719 million liters compared to 92.395 million liters in the same period of the previous year.