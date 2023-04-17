Peugeot’s Sales Rise for The Second Consecutive Month

Peugeot’s popularity continues to rise with respectable sales for the second month in a row. According to Autojournal.pk’s recent update, Lucky Motor Company Limited (LMCL) sold 269 Peugeot 2008 units in March, recording a 91% increase in sales.

Market reports also suggest that Peugeot’s SUVs are more readily available than its competitors, which have longer delivery times.

Despite its recent price hikes, 2008 has become a desired option due to its cheaper price tag and more modern equipment.

Details

Peugeot 2008 competes with MG ZS and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder gasoline engine that sends 131 horsepower and 220 Newton-meters of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2008 has several up-market features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign and speed limit recognition, a 180-degree camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

Peugeot 2008 is placed in the same price bracket as Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, and Honda HR-V. Although, it looks better, has better performance, and has better equipment than its rivals, which makes it a better value overall, especially to compact sedan buyers.