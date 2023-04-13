Top-5 List: Suzuki Alto Reclaims its Spot as Pakistan’s Best-Selling Car

After the terrible sales in February for the car industry, certain automakers have picked up the pace and seen good numbers.

Last month, carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 9,351 vehicles, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) increase of 54%, but a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 66%.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) in particular, saw a rebound in sales that allowed for better monthly sales. Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), also saw a slight rise in sales, while Honda Atlas and Hyundai Nishat saw a major decline.

The March 2023 list of best-selling cars is as follows:

#5. Honda City

The success of the 6th generation City has made it Pakistan’s favorite new subcompact sedan. In March 2023, Honda Atlas sold 611 units of City, making it the best-selling sedan for the company and for Pakistan.

#4. Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla remains one of Pakistan’s best-selling sedans to this day, despite a massive increase in prices. According to the latest data, Toyota sold 778 units of Corolla last month, becoming the fourth best-selling car in Pakistan, despite being an almost decade-old sedan with a starting price of Rs. 6.2 million.

#3. Suzuki Bolan

An unexpected entrant in this list, the Bolan’s demand is still strong despite being an obsolete museum piece. In March, Suzuki sold 782 units of Bolan, which made it the third best-selling vehicle in Pakistan.

#2. Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift also witnessed a tremendous comeback last month, observing a monthly growth of over 1,200% in sales, despite a huge price tag. According to the details, Suzuki sold 877 units of Swift in March, making it the 2nd best-selling car in Pakistan for the month.

#1. Suzuki Alto

Most significantly, March saw the return of the king. After two dreadful months, Suzuki Alto reclaimed its position as Pakistan’s best-selling car. In March, Suzuki sold 2,542 units of Alto, which is the month’s best sales figure for one car by a landslide.

Although, the troubles of the Pakistan car industry are not over, as the automakers continue to observe production shutdowns and other operational issues. Time will tell if Suzuki can maintain its momentum heading into the future.