Qatar Announces Extremely Long Vacation for Eid Al-Fitr

Qatar has announced an 11-day break for Eid Al-Fitr from 19 to 27 April. The announcement was made by Amiri Diwan, a Qatari government body.

Since the weekend is observed on Friday and Saturday in Qatar, all employees will return to work on Sunday 30 April, giving them an 11-day off for Eid.

ALSO READ US to Get World’s First 3D Printed Hotel This Year

The holiday has been declared for Qatar’s ministries, government entities, and public institutions.

However, the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) is expected to determine the exact start and end dates for itself, financial institutions, and banks that fall under the supervision of the QCB and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

UAE Eid Al-Fitr Holidays

Earlier, UAE announced a four-day break for private and public sector employees on Eid Al-Fitr, starting on Thursday 20 April, and ending on Sunday 23 April.

However, if Ramadan lasts for 30 days instead of 29, residents will get an extra holiday on Monday 24 April, giving them a 5-day off.

The exact date for Eid will be announced by the country’s moon sighting committee. Therefore, residents can hope for either a four-day or five-day break.

According to UAE’s International Astronomical Centre (IAC), 3 Shawwal is most likely to fall on 23 April, predicting a 29-day Ramadan this year.