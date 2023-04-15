Dubai Launches Golden Visa Scheme for Imams, Muezzins, and Islamic Scholars

In a major development, Dubai has announced that it will grant Golden Visa, a long-term residency permit, to preachers, imams, and Islamic scholars if they fulfill the required conditions.

Golden Visa covers a large number of categories, including real estate tycoons, businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, doctors, scientists, artists, and many more.

Now the categories have further been extended covering preachers, muezzins, Islamic jurists, along with imams, and religious scholars. The decision was announced by Crown Prince Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Note here that eligible individuals must have completed a minimum of 20 years of stay in their positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE’s Golden Visa is a popular visa option that aims to attract and retain foreign professionals in the country. This program allows individuals to live, work, and study in the UAE for either five or ten years without the need for a

sponsor.

It also offers flexibility to work outside the UAE for extended periods of time without affecting visa status and also provides the opportunity to sponsor family members.

For more details regarding other categories covered under the Golden Visa, click here.