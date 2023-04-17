US to Get World’s First 3D Printed Hotel This Year

Liz Lambert, a hospitality expert and 3D construction startup Icon, and Danish design company BIG have teamed up to build the world’s first 3D-printed hotel in Texas by 2023, with Marfa as the chosen location.

According to a post on BIG’s website, the renowned Danish architect behind impressive architectural marvels such as the VM Houses and Mountain Dwellings housing complexes in Copenhagen is part of the project.

The hotel will be built on the same land as El Cosmico, a popular camping site in Marfa, using innovative technology.

The expansion will transform the 21-acre site into a sprawling 62-acre desert oasis, featuring a massive infinity pool complete with cabanas and guest dwellings. Icon’s efficient home-sized 3D printer will produce these mesmerizing locations, nearly tripling the area of the original site.

Icon’s construction method uses the Vulcan printer, which is accompanied by the Magma portable mixing unit. The Magma creates the building material, Lavacrete, which has been developed and tested by Icon’s material science team to ensure durability.

As a result, the new lodgings will be strong and reliable, ensuring that guests’ vacations are not affected by subpar housing or amenities. The project’s images on BIG’s website depict a delightful and inviting environment that instantly makes visitors feel at home.

Although the BIG site suggests a 2023 completion date for the complex, there is no information on when El Cosmico will be ready. But one thing is certain, it will be worth a visit once it’s completed.