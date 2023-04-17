Sindh Announces Holiday for Schools and Colleges

The Sindh government has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges across the province.

According to details, all educational institutes in the province will remain closed on 18 April, Tuesday, on account of Shab-e-Qadar (27 Ramadan).

Eid-ul-Fitr is just a few days away and Eid preparations are in full swing. Last week, the federal government announced the schedule for the Eid holidays. The holidays will be observed from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday).

After the federal government, the KP government announced its Eid holiday schedule. The province will observe the Eid holidays from 21 to 26 April (Friday to Wednesday).

Following KP’s announcement, Punjab also announced its Eid holiday schedule. The province will observe the same Eid schedule as the federal government from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday).

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has summoned its monthly meeting to sight the crescent of Shawaal. The meeting has been fixed for 20 April (29 Ramadan), Thursday. Zonal committees will also meet at designated zones on the same day.

The central meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony building in Islamabad. Chairman Molana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the session.