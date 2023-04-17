WAPDA Bans Employees From Bringing Smartphones to Offices

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has implemented a ban on smartphones in its offices for middle and lower-level management due to potential security breaches.

According to details, Secretary WAPDA issued a notification on 14 April, stating it has been decided that only officers holding the rank of general manager and above shall be permitted to carry smartphones (Android/iOS) within the office premises.

This decision has been taken in light of the prevailing security situation and threat alerts. The responsibility of enforcing this directive has been assigned to the general manager (security). Effective immediately, employees have been instructed to refrain from bringing smartphones to the workplace.

As per the notification, any breach of this directive will result in proceedings under the WAPDA Efficiency & Discipline (E&D) Rules 1978. Nevertheless, the order shall not be applicable to officers in the Public Relations Department, Protocol Department, Security Department, and WAPDA Secretariat.

In another circular, WAPDA has expressed concern regarding the frequent sharing of official documents on various social media platforms. Therefore, all general managers must ensure that their subordinates abstain from such activities in the future. Any violation of these instructions will result in proceedings under the relevant codes of conduct and cyber laws.

WAPDA employees have expressed their strong opposition to the imposition of the smartphone ban in the workplace, deeming it an autocratic and absurd decision by the management. They have labeled it a foolish act.

On the other hand, the management has stated that this step is crucial for maintaining enterprise security and enhancing employee productivity. The ban is necessary to prevent the inadvertent or deliberate breach of sensitive data via smartphone cameras and microphones.