CDA to Outsource Waste Management in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced its decision to outsource the sanitation system for both rural and urban areas in Islamabad.

This move is expected to improve the quality of sanitation services and to bring uniformity in the system across the city.

ALSO READ Multi-Billion Rupee Fake File Transfer Scandal Exposed in Two CDA Sectors

As per the plan, the CDA will create separate plans for rural and urban areas under the contracting system. A tender has already been issued to seek the services of a consultant who will advise the CDA on alternative methods of outsourcing. The consultant will act as a third party and will provide valuable insight into the outsourcing process.

In urban areas, cleaning machinery will be used by the CDA, while the staff will be provided by the contractors. On the other hand, in rural areas, the complete sanitation system and machinery will be used by the contractors. The contractors will also be responsible for picking up the garbage from the city and transporting it to the dumping site.

The outsourcing work is still in its initial stages and will be completed soon. According to Director Sanitation Malik Attaullah, the CDA’s cleaning staff will also be used in the outsourcing process, which will create job opportunities for the local population.

ALSO READ PTA Shared 162 Cyber Security Advisories with Telcos in Last 4 Years

One of the main advantages of outsourcing the sanitation system is that it will put an end to the disparity in the sanitation system between rural and urban Islamabad.

The Director believes that outsourcing will lead to better management and maintenance of the sanitation system, which will ultimately benefit the residents of the city.