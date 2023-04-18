Multi-Billion Rupee Fake File Transfer Scandal Exposed in Two CDA Sectors

A scandal of fake transfer files worth Rs. 2 billion in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has come to light after the Chairman CDA took action on a complaint.

In the first phase of the investigation, 40 fake files of land covering an area of 600 kanals have been exposed in Mouza Shah Allah Ditta, D-13.

The CDA announced to conduct the draw of Sector D-13 on May 25. Soon after the announcement, the map of Shah Allah Ditta went missing from the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC). Later, more files of D-13 and C-15 were exposed.

Member State CDA, Afnan Alam, recommended filing a case against Girdawar Shiraz and Patwari Fakhar Abbas for the missing map of Shah Allah Ditta’s Mouza.

The member state also wrote to the FIA to file a case and recover the records. Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal acted on the application in open court and ordered a formal inquiry after that.

Meanwhile, the missing map has been submitted, but it is being verified with the record of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration records and third-party verification. Files are inquired on a case-by-case basis, and the scope of the inquiry into Sector D-13 is not limited to revenue staff only.

Effective steps have been taken to secure revenue records of CDA, and if any private person is found involved in the inquiry, then the relevant institutions will be referred.

This incident highlights the need for transparency and accountability in government agencies to prevent such fraudulent activities.