Here’s How UAE and Saudi Residents Shop for Eid

A recent survey by YouGov, a UK-based public opinion and data company, has revealed that UAE and Saudi residents tend to do Eid shopping at the last minute, with 31% of respondents purchasing their items a week before Eid, while 25% wait until two to three days before the occasion.

Over 51% of respondents from both countries stated that they intend to spend money on gifting or shopping for Eid. While 44% of UAE residents plan their Eid shopping a week or less before the holiday, only 32% of Saudis do the same.

The survey further discovered that 11% of UAE and Saudi residents prefer to wait until the day of Eid to do their shopping. Cash is the most popular gift that 54% of respondents intend to give, followed by clothes or footwear.

It has also been revealed that Saudi residents are more likely than UAE residents to give confectionery or video games as gifts during Eid. The report highlighted the influence of social media in Eid shopping, with 61% of respondents describing it as the primary source of gift ideas.

In-store browsing and brand websites followed closely, while TV advertising was the least popular source of shopping decisions. Interestingly, Saudi residents rely more on TV advertising than their counterparts in the UAE.

Here is the chart showing what UAE and Saudi residents plan to gift during Eid: