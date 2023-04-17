UAE Announces AED 2.7 Billion Housing Aid for Nationals Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

The newly appointed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has given the green light to provide AED 2.74 billion ($746m) in housing assistance to 1,800 citizens of Abu Dhabi.

The announcement comes following the orders of the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The assistance includes waiving loan repayments for low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors.

Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra will receive the amount, which will cover loans for construction, demolition, reconstruction, maintenance, and expansion of residences.

This housing package, coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, is the first of 2023 and demonstrates the leadership’s dedication to promoting social stability and supporting citizens in building strong families that will contribute to the UAE’s future.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DM) and also the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, lauded Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Khaled for their constant support in resolving the housing needs of citizens.

Al Shorafa reaffirmed the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s commitment to developing a modern, sustainable housing network that is in line with the leadership’s vision and serves the needs of residents and their families.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his vision and dedication towards fulfilling the needs of all citizens in order to ensure a higher standard of living.