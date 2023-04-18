UAE Astronaut Shares Glimpse of Makkah and Madinah From Space

Sultan Al Neyadi, a UAE astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS), took a stunning video of Makkah and Madinah from space.

The footage highlights the Grand Mosque, which shines brightly like a star. Al Neyadi, who is on the longest Arab space mission, posted the video on Twitter as a gift for “Salman’s children,” referring to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

من محطة الفضاء الدولية،

إهداء لعيال سلمان في هذه الليالي المباركة 🌙⭐️

إهداء لبلاد الحرمين الشريفين، مهبط الوحي وأرض الرسالة، المملكة العربية السعودية. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/3OQTg4CgXb — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 17, 2023

In the video, Makkah and Madinah are illuminated, and the Grand Mosque, the most sacred place for Muslims, is standing out due to its glow. The footage also captured Jeddah and other regions of the Kingdom.

Al Neyadi stated this gift was meant for the country of the two Holy Mosques, the place where the message and revelation originated. He shared a post in Arabic with emojis of the crescent, star, and flag of Saudi Arabia.

As people gathered to pray Isha and Taraweeh at the Grand Mosque on the 27th night of Ramadan, Al Neyadi shared a special gift showing illuminated Makkah and Madinah.

The footage has gone viral over social media, with many expressing their gratitude for the unique view.