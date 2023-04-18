New Metro Buses in Lahore Develop Major Technical Faults

The new buses plying on the Shahdara-Gajjumatta metro bus track have started developing technical problems.

According to a news report, there were 28 incidents of bus breakdowns in one year. Nine buses running on the track broke down and were parked at Nishtar Town Bus Depot.

The engine of Metro Bus No. 19 of Vida Meza Company has failed. Metro Bus No. 16 has been parked in the depot due to the accident. Metro Bus No. 47 has also suffered an accident due to a technical fault. The inquiry report has not been prepared yet.

Similar Story in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

The main metro track in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is still being serviced by old Metro buses which have also started experiencing issues. According to a recent incident, a metro bus caught fire at Rawalpindi’s 6th Road metro bus station. This was the second such incident within seven months.

A video on social media showed a bus emitting smoke from the rear compartment. The authorities didn’t reveal the origin of the fire. However, since the engines of these buses are in the back, the fire is likely due to the engine overheating.

Reports suggested that two victims were taken to a nearby medical facility due to suffocation from smoke. Most of the passengers made it out safely from the burning bus.

The incident caught the attention of many on social media who demanded action from the concerned departments to curb the rising issue.