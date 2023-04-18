NADRA Launches Nearly 100% Accurate Fingerprint System ‘NADIR’

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new biometric system called NADIR with an accuracy rate exceeding 99.5%.

Developed by NADRA’s software engineers, NADIR puts Pakistan among the few countries that offer a biometrics Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS).

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Machinery Imports Slump to Lowest in Almost 20 Years

The announcement was made by the Chairman of NADRA, Tariq Malik, on Twitter. Chairman NNADRA claimed that this technology is expected to transform the way biometric identification is used in civil applications.

#BreakingNews @NadraPak launches Automated Finger Identification System AFIS #Nadir NADIR (urdu word means unique) is indigenously developed by our s/w engineers 🇵🇰 has now joined the list of #biometrics AFIS (#fingerprint) offering few countries in world#PakistanZindabad /1 pic.twitter.com/q37PLFO5Cu — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) April 18, 2023

As per the Chairman’s announcement, NADIR’s accuracy rate has been tested and proven to exceed 99.5% based on the Fingerprint Verification Competition (FVC), an internationally acclaimed benchmarking conducted in Italy.

The launch of NADIR is a good step towards strengthening the country’s security infrastructure and providing more secure and reliable identification systems.

The NADRA chairman has expressed his confidence in NADIR’s potential to transform the biometric identification landscape in Pakistan. He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of NADRA’s software engineers in developing this indigenous technology.

ALSO READ Islamabad Gets a Brand New Entomology Laboratory

The launch of NADIR is expected to open avenues for the development of other similar technologies locally. This will not only enhance the country’s technological progress but also create new prospects for the software industry.

The introduction of NADIR has been met with enthusiasm by the public, who eagerly await more secure and dependable identification systems.