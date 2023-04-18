Oppo Find N2 Flip Update Improves the Cover Display

Oppo has released a new feature update for its Find N2 Flip foldable, as part of its commitment to providing four years of upgrades. The update focuses on improving the device’s outer display, adding an exclusive Spotify widget and speech-to-text function for selecting messaging apps.

The widget has been co-developed with the music streaming platform and allows users to control their music without opening the phone, while also enabling them to add the current song to their library. The widget also displays the album art for easy access to the currently playing song.

The flip phone now offers a speech-to-text function that works with popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Messages by Google, Telegram, and LINE. This feature is particularly handy when you are unable to respond by typing and lets the device do the work for you directly from the outer display.

As the name says, this feature will allow the cover display to transcribe whatever you are saying into text so you don’t have to type everything out.

The update is currently rolling out to Oppo Find N2 Flip users, but it may take a day or two before it reaches everyone around the globe. Keep in mind that this is only the first of many updates to come in the future. It seems that Oppo fully plans to expand the functionality of its cover display as much as it can, similar to its rival phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.