Motorola is Making an Affordable Foldable Phone

Motorola is gearing up to release the fourth iteration of its flip foldable, the Razr 2023. However, it appears that the company has more in store, as rumors suggest the launch of an additional model alongside it.

Unofficial renders of one of these foldables are currently showcased on MySmartPrice. Nevertheless, the website emphasizes that the existence of two handsets is not confirmed, so one should temper their expectations.

As per reports from MySmartPrice and the renowned tipster @OnLeaks, Motorola Razr 2023 standard model will be known as the Razr Lite, whereas the additional handset will be the high-end, more costly Razr Plus.

The renders available are of the Razr Lite (which might simply be referred to as the Razr), showcasing a dual-lens rear camera beside a petite cover display, and slim bezels encompassing the screen’s sides. The main display is designed with a single selfie camera cut-out.

According to the sources, the renders are created based on “low-quality, real-life pictures of a testing stage prototype.” Therefore, there is no assurance that they are entirely accurate. However, the sources have a reliable history of providing leaks and insider information.

The renders indicate that the speculated substantial upgrades, such as a sizable cover display, two-tone color designs, and other overall enhancements, are planned for the Plus model. The launch is predicted to occur around August.

Besides the price distinction, there will presumably be differences in the internal specifications as well. Having more options is always beneficial, and it will be intriguing to see the price range that Motorola decides to set for these handsets upon launch.

It’s also something Samsung hasn’t done so far with any of its foldables.