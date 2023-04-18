Pakistan’s Wheat Production Expected to Increase Slightly Over Last Year

The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) observed that wheat production for 2022-23 is estimated at 26.81 million tons from an area of 9.0 million hectares, an increase in production of 1.6 percent over the previous year.

The high-powered FCA mandated to oversee strategic measures for ensuring food security in the country, held its meeting under the chairmanship of Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security & Research Zafar Hasan.

While reviewing the performance of the Rabi crops (2022-23), the committee observed that the potato production for 2022-23 is estimated at 7.9 million tons from an area of 0.3 million hectares, an increase of 1.9 percent over the last year and tomato production for 2022-23 is estimated at 563.6 thousand tons from an area of 45.7 thousand hectares, an increase of 1.2 percent over the last year.

Gram production for 2022-23 has been estimated at 313 thousand tons from an area of 820.6 thousand hectares, a decrease in the production of 1 percent over the last year.

The FCA held detailed deliberations over the production targets for essential Kharif crops 2023-24 and decided to fix 9 million tons as the production target for rice over 3.1 million hectares of land and fix 7.6 million tons as the production target for maize over 1.3 million hectares of land.

The committee also fixed the production target of sugarcane at 78.6 million tons over an area of 1.2 million hectares. The targets for other crops such as mung, mash, and chilies were also fixed.

The meteorological department informed that slightly above-normal rains are expected in the next three months (April-June, 2023), particularly over the upper half of the country. Lesser rains are expected during the month of June. The temperature may remain slightly above normal in most parts of the country. A gradual rise in temperature will accelerate the snow melt m the Northern Areas. The seasonal rainfall may provide water for crops in the main rainfed areas while lower parts of the country will remain deficient during the season of Kharif.

The committee was informed that the availability of rice and maize seed will remain available as per requirement. The representative from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed that allocations of institutional credit for agriculture had substantially increased to Rs. 1,819 billion for 2022-23 and the disbursement up to February 2023 is Rs 1073.5 billion which is 59 percent of the overall annual target of 1819 billion.

In the end, the committee expressed satisfaction with the food security situation in the country however, emphasized the need for research and development as well as better coordination to consolidate the gains and ensure further progress in the sector.