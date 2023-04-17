FBR Declares Wheat, Flour and Sugar as Essential Commodities to Curb Smuggling

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified wheat, wheat flour, sugar and urea as “essential commodities” for taking action against hoarding of these items and penalize smugglers under Customs Act 1969.

The FBR issued SRO.495(I)/203 on Monday to penalize smugglers of these commodities during their movement within the country.

Now, the illegal movement of wheat, wheat flour, sugar and urea has been included within the definition of smuggling under Customs Act 1969.

Under this notification, the FBR has given legal backing to the Customs department to take action against the smuggling of these “essential commodities”.