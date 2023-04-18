Punjab Govt. Offers Alternatives to Controversial Plots in Journalists Colony

The Punjab government has made a journalist-friendly step by agreeing to supply alternate plots to the contentious plots in Journalist Colony Lahore.

The affected journalists would be granted new plots on 77 kanal of land at the Journalist Colony Harbanspura. Aamir Mir, the Provincial Minister of Information and Culture, made the announcement during a visit to the colony.

He also stated that development work on 77 kanal of land adjacent to the colony would begin as soon as possible and Director General (DG) LDA has issued instructions to finish it within the next several weeks. Amir Mir stressed that journalists who have been denied their rights would soon get them.

This decision by the Punjab government demonstrates its commitment to ensuring that journalists are provided with adequate living conditions and opportunities to carry out their work effectively. It is hoped that the new plots will be a source of relief for them and will help to improve their quality of life.