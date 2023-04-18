Malir Development Authority to Introduce Low-Cost Housing

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government, stated on Monday that the Malir Development Authority (MDA) will build a new low-cost housing society. He emphasized the need for public housing for those with limited resources and argued that MDA should function as a community resource.

He also pointed out Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s objective of delivering assistance and facilities to the people of Sindh at a meeting of the MDA governing body, which he presided over at his office.

The minister urged MDA staff to implement new guidelines set by the Board of Revenue (BoR) and to make efforts to boost compensation for MDA’s daily-wage employees in accordance with provincial government policy.

MDA is contemplating acquiring essential machinery and equipment to clear encroachments, as renting machinery wastes both time and money.

Before establishing new housing plans under MDA, all legislative criteria concerning revenue boards must be met, and all authorities’ lands must be transferred to Form Two.

When all legal conditions have been satisfied, the minister advocated canceling the plots of individuals who have paid less than 50 percent of their price. Advertisements on the defaulters will be published in major newspapers.