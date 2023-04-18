Helicopter Rescues Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani After a Scare on Descent

Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani summited Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest peak in the world at 8,091m, on 17 April, setting new records for the country.

After their successful ascent, they faced tremendous difficulties on their way down from higher camps due to extremely unfavorable weather conditions earlier today.

At one point, both mountaineers lost contact with the lower camps, giving the nation a scare. Sports journalists reported that lower camps are unable to contact Shehroze and Kashif.

Thankfully, Nepalese authorities took swift action, rescuing both Pakistani climbers via helicopter. Bad weather damaged the route to descent, making it impossible for the climbers to reach lower camps on foot.

Shehroze and Naila etched their names in history after conquering the formidable Annapurna. Both mountaineers were part of a six-member team.

Shehroze, 21, is now the youngest person in the world to summit 11 out of 14 8,000ers. What made this ascent extra special for Shehroze is that he underwent spinal surgery six months ago. On the other hand, Naila made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna.