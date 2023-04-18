UAE Releases Hundreds of Pakistani Prisoners in Ramadan

In response to a request from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Tirmizi, UAE has released 325 Pakistani prisoners during the holy month of Ramadan.

As reported by Geo News, Pakistani Ambassador wrote a letter to the President UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the freedom of Pakistani inmates involved in minor crimes.

Pakistan Association Dubai, a community of overseas Pakistanis, thanked Faisal for his efforts in repatriating the prisoners.

According to Faisal, he had iftar with 65 Pakistani prisoners in UAE for the first time. He made these remarks during an event held for Pakistani expats in Abu Dhabi Embassy. The event was attended by several Pakistani professionals, including engineers, doctors, teachers, lawyers, and pilots.

ALSO READ This is The First Govt Hospital to Perform Robotic Surgery in Pakistan

Faisal also pledged to improve legal services for Pakistanis in the area and acknowledged that more work needs to be done. He urged lawyers to help the diplomatic mission by providing legal assistance.

He also requested doctors to organize a free medical camp for laborers in Abu Dhabi and emphasized that the embassy is open to helping the Pakistani community in any way possible.