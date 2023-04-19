Dubai Launches New Service to Spot Fake Real Estate Ads

Dubai Land Department (DLD), along with its subsidiary Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), has launched a new smart service called Madmoun to spot fake real estate ads.

Residents will be able to verify the authenticity of real estate ads by scanning a QR code, starting 24 April.

A notification has also been issued by RERA to confirm the implementation of this service. It can be accessed through DLD’s Trakheesi system, which will issue a QR code for every real estate ad permit.

From 24 April, it will be mandatory for all real estate companies to incorporate QR codes in their print and audio-visual advertisements, enabling customers to verify their authenticity.

Aside from the QR code, residents will have access to all ad information, including the property’s terms and conditions, on DLD’s website.

According to Marwan bin Ghalita, the CEO of RERA at DLD, Madmoun is in line with the organization’s goal to make Dubai a global leader in real estate investments by utilizing technology.

He noted that the service will support the development of real estate products and is also in accordance with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33,’ which hopes to create economic value via digital transformation and strengthen Dubai’s position as a digital economy center.