UAE Issues Critical Guidelines for Muslim Residents Regarding Eid Al-Fitr

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has urged Muslim residents to keep an eye out for the crescent on Thursday evening, which will signal the start of Eid Al-Fitr (1 Shawwal) in the country.

The country’s moonsighting committee has issued directives, stating that those who spot the crescent must report it by calling 026921166, so that they can provide their testimony at their nearest court and help determine the date of Eid Al-Fitr.

Muslims in Emirates are eagerly anticipating the sighting of the crescent moon, which will determine the date of Eid Al-Fitr. If the moon is spotted on Thursday 20 April, Eid will begin on Friday 21 April.

However, if the moon is not seen, Eid will fall on Saturday 22 April. UAE residents will enjoy either a four-day or five-day break, depending on the date of the Moon sighting.

If Eid begins on Friday, residents will have a four-day break from Thursday to Sunday, but if it begins on Saturday, the break will be for five days, from Thursday to Monday.

In a separate development, Saudi Arabia has also urged its Muslim residents to keep an eye out for the crescent moon on Thursday evening.