How to See Eid Fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are known for their spectacular fireworks that are celebrated worldwide for their grandeur, originality, and liveliness.

Although the New Year’s Eve fireworks in these cities receive the most attention, there are also other massive displays throughout the year. During Eid Al-Fitr, similar fireworks are expected in various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Some of them are mentioned below:

Eid Fireworks in Dubai

Venue Date Time The Beach, JBR, and Bluewaters Island Saturday 22 April 9 PM Global Village Dubai Friday 21 April and Saturday 22 April 9 PM Dubai Parks and Resorts Saturday 22 April 7 PM and 9 PM Jumeirah Beach (Etisalat by e&Beach Canteen) Friday 21 April 9 PM

There will also be fireworks at Dubai Festival City, Al Seef, and Palm Jumeirah, however, the exact timing has not yet been released.

Eid Fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Venue Date Time Yas Island Friday 21 April and Saturday 22 April 9 PM Hudayriat Island Saturday 22 April 9 PM Al Mugheirah Bay Friday 21 April 9 PM Abu Dhabi Corniche Friday 21 April 9 PM

Both cities spare no expense when it comes to their fireworks shows, using cutting-edge technology to create stunning visual displays that are sure to leave a lasting impression on spectators.