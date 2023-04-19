Eid Holidays Officially Announced for Schools in Dubai

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the official dates for the Eid Al-Fitr holidays in schools. The break will start on Thursday 20 April and will end on the 3 Shawwal, subject to moonsighting.

KHDA took to Twitter to wish everyone a “Happy Eid,” noting that the Eid holidays will begin from Thursday until 3 Shawwal. The authority also remarked that the announcement of the first day of Shawwal will be made after the moonsighting, which is expected to be tomorrow.

Eid Mubarak Dubai! Eid break starts Thursday until 3rd of Shawwal – the first day of Shawwal will be announced in local media tomorrow. From the whole team at KHDA, we hope you have a wonderful break. 🙏❤️🎆 — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 19, 2023

Besides, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also encouraged Muslim residents to look for the crescent on Thursday evening, which will mark the beginning of 1 Shawwal and also Eid Al-Fitr, the next day.

The country’s moonsighting committee has issued orders instructing people, who spot the crescent, to report it by contacting 026921166 so that they can testify in court and help decide the date of Eid Al-Fitr.

If the moon is spotted on Thursday 20 April, Eid will begin on Friday 21 April. On the other hand, International Astronomy Centre (IAC) stated that Eid is likely to fall on Saturday 22 April, with 1 Shawwal crescent being sighted on Friday evening.

If Eid falls on Friday, residents will have a four-day holiday from Thursday to Sunday. If it falls on Saturday, the holiday will last for five days, from Thursday to Monday.