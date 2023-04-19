Nine Pakistanis Lose Their Lives in a Tragic Car Accident in Saudi Arabia

A fatal car crash in Saudi Arabia has reportedly claimed the lives of nine Pakistani citizens, with five others sustaining injuries, according to Aaj News.

The group, which included women and children, was returning to Riyadh after performing Umrah. The deceased were residents of nearby villages in the Nankana Sahib district and were in Saudi Arabia for a short visit.

The individuals who lost their lives have been identified as Zulfikar Ali, Shahbaz Ali (son of Muhammad Yunus), Umm Amara (wife of Shahbaz Ali), Amaria Bibi (wife of Muhammad Tayyab Goraya), Haram Fatima (daughter of Muhammad Tayyab), Muhammad Dawood (son of Tayyab), Abuzar (son of Tayyab), Tahrim Fatima (daughter of Muhammad Shahbaz), and Harim Fatima (daughter of Muhammad Shahbaz).

Meanwhile, those injured in the incident include Muhammad Tayyab, Abdul Hadi, Muhammad Shahbaz, and Abdul Wahab (son of Muhammad Shahbaz).

According to the reports, the SUV carrying the Pakistanis lost control and plunged into a nearby ditch, destroying the vehicle completely. The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.

