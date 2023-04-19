UAE Sounds Alarms About Working Overtime During Ramadan

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has outlined the regulations for overtime work during Ramadan in accordance with Labor Relations Law in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MoHRE tweeted that the overtime policy in the holy month is the same as the rest of the year. According to the regulations, an employer is only allowed to request two hours of overtime each day, for which the employee will be compensated as required by law.

Overtime conditions during #Ramadan are similar to those applied throughout the year. Swipe to view these conditions according to the Regulation of Labour Relations Law. #UAE #MoHRE pic.twitter.com/hotKx5xqAB — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 17, 2023

MoHRE further clarified that any overtime done to avert a major loss, a serious accident, or to reduce the severity of an accident is exempt from the maximum overtime hour limit. However, the Ministry stated that in all situations, working hours must not exceed 144 in three weeks.

In January, MoHRE released guidelines outlining daily and weekly working hours, including break regulations, which are as follows:

