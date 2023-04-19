Sindh Announces New Route for People’s Bus Service in Karachi

On Tuesday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced yet another new route for Karachi’s People’s Bus Service (PBS).

Labeled route 4, it will start at Power House Chorangi and end at Tower, going through Nagan Chorangi, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth, Shahra e Pakistan, Aisha Manzil, Laloo Khait, Teen Hati, Guru Mandir, Numaish, Civil Hospital, City court, Light House, and Bolton Market.

Recently, PBS also launched Karachi’s second electric bus route. Dubbed route 2, it runs from Bahria Town to Malir Halt via M9 Toll Plaza, Baqai University, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt, Tank Chowk, and Model Colony.

Memon tweeted:

Sindh government under the direction of party’s leadership and CM Sindh is going to start new routes of buses for the people of Karachi. Three new routes will start in current month of Ramadan. The public can use now new fleet of EV buses.

It is worth noting that the government launched the first electric bus route in January, connecting Karachi Airport to Seaview. The Sindh government aims to further expand the PBS route network in the coming days.