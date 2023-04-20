Dubai Announces Eid Timings for Major Tourist Attractions

Dubai Municipality has announced new timings for public parks and tourist attractions, which will be observed during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Taking to Twitter, the Municipality stated that the new operating hours of recreational spots and slaughterhouses are aimed at providing convenient experiences to the public.

Aiming to meet your needs and offer you a hassle-free experience, #DubaiMunicipality announces the new operating hours at the recreational facilities and abattoirs during the Eid holiday. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/4A5t66inyc — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 19, 2023

Eid Timings for Tourist Attractions

Public Park Operating Hours Creek Park 8 AM – 11 PM Al Mamzar Park 8 AM – 11 PM Zabeel Park 8 AM– 11 PM Al Safa Park 8 AM– 11 PM Mushraif National Park 8 AM– 11 PM Dubai Safari Park 10 AM – 6 PM Mountain Bike Trail 6:30 AM– 6 PM Quranic Park 8 AM – 10 PM Cave & Glass House 9 AM- 8:30 PM Children’s City Mon-Fri: 9 AM– 8 PM, Sat-Sun: 2 PM – 8 PM Dubai Frame 9 AM – 9 PM Neighborhood Parks & Pond Parks 8 AM– 12 AM

Eid Timings for Slaughterhouses

According to Dubai Municipality, slaughterhouses (abattoirs), falling under its authority, will operate from 7 AM to 2 PM on the first, second, and third day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Eid Holidays for Dubai Schools

Earlier, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai announced the official dates for the Eid Al-Fitr holidays in schools. The break has started today and will end on the 3 Shawwal, subject to moonsighting.

KHDA wished everyone a “Happy Eid,” on Twitter, noting that the Eid holidays will be from Thursday to 3 Shawwal. The authority also remarked that the announcement of the first day of Shawwal will be made after the moonsighting, which will be conducted today.