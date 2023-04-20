Foreigners Can Now Easily Marry Omani Nationals

Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, has introduced new laws allowing Omani citizens to marry foreigners without seeking approval from the Ministry of Interior (MoI). The announcement was made via a Royal Decree issued earlier this week.

The Royal Decree includes seven articles, with Article (1) revoking the previous law and any decisions made under it.

Below are the other articles, as per the Royal Decree:

Article (2): To get married to a foreigner in Oman, the marriage must follow the rules of Shariah and not violate any public order laws in the country. The marriage must also be documented according to Oman’s laws.

Article (3): If a foreign document is used to prove the marriage, it must be verified by both the foreign country's authorities and the Oman Foreign Ministry.

Article (4): Any previous marriage documents issued by foreign authorities must also be verified by the Oman Foreign Ministry and must follow the rules mentioned in Article 2.

Article (5): All government agencies must implement this new law in their respective areas.

Article (6) ; Any rules that contradict this new law are no longer valid.

Article (7): The new law will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day it is published.

Many Omanis have lauded the decision, which will make the marriage process easier for those who are currently facing difficulties.

Previously, Oman also allowed its citizens to marry Gulf Council Cooperation (GCC) nationals without seeking any permission.