Dubai Tightens Security Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr Holidays

Dubai Police, in collaboration with other authorities, has completed all required preparations to ensure a safe and secure Eid Al-Fitr celebration.

In a statement by the state news agency, WAM, Dubai Police has announced a detailed plan to secure all mosques and large prayer grounds, deploy patrols on roads, and beef up security in key areas, tourist spots, shopping centers, and open markets.

To strengthen security measures, it will deploy a total of 4,387 police officers, including 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, and 465 security patrols.

There will also be 165 lifeguards at Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, 10 rescue boats, 29 bicycle patrols, 75 civil defense vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of Events Security Committee at Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, stated that Command and Control Centre will be available round the clock in case of any emergency.

He urged residents to call 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergencies or use the ‘Police Eye’ through Dubai Police app in order to report any complaints.

Al Ghaithi also advised the public to drive cautiously, stay within the speed limit, and keep an eye on children at beaches and other tourist spots.

He directed the families to not let their children play with fireworks during Eid since they can cause severe burns, injuries, and permanent disabilities, adding that they can also endanger the lives and properties of others.