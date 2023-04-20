HESCO Extends Electricity Bill Deadline Due to Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Due to the expected Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has stated that the payment deadline for April 2023 electrical bills will be extended.

As per a HESCO representative, the government already declared April 21-25 as a holiday, thus the due date for payments for batch numbers 1, 2, 3, 24, 27, 28, and 30 has been stretched to 26, 27, and 28, April 2023.

The spokesman stated that this step has been taken to make things easier for HESCO customers.

This extension of the payment deadline is a gesture of goodwill by HESCO management towards its customers, recognizing the impact that holiday schedules can have on financial obligations. HESCO encourages its customers to take advantage of this opportunity and make their payments promptly.