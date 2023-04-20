Punjab University Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Punjab University has announced that it will be closed from today, 20 April, to Tuesday, 25 April, on account of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Students and faculty members will have the chance to take some time off and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.

However, the university has also stated that in lieu of the additional holiday on Thursday, 20 April, Saturday, 6 May, will be a working day.

This means that students and faculty members will need to attend classes and carry out their work as usual on that day.

The decision has been made in order to ensure that academic progress is not affected by the extended holiday period.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will host the official meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee tonight in Islamabad.

The goal of this meeting is to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1444 AH, which subsequently decides when Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed across the country.