Pakistan Consulate General in Germany to Hold E-Katchehri After Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan Consulate General in Frankfurt has announced to hold an e-katchehri for Pakistanis and Pakistani original individuals to address their consular issues.

Pakistanis and Pakistani-origin individuals living in Hesse, Rheineland-Pfalz, Baden-Wurttemberg, Bayern, Thurigen, Saarland, and Nordrhein-Westfalen are eligible to participate in e-katchehri.

According to the details, the e-katchehri will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on 28 April, Friday. Interested individuals can participate through a WhatsApp video call at +49-152-18555746. The participants of e-katchehri will be served on a first come first serve basis.

Pakistan Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt have also announced the closure of the embassy and the consulate general for four days.

The decision has been taken in view of Eid-ul-Fitr. According to details, the embassy and consulate general will remain closed from 21 April, Friday, to 24 April, Monday.

Pakistan Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt will resume normal service on 25 April, Tuesday.

Both the embassy and the consulate general have issued contact details in case of consulate-related emergencies.