Pakistan Embassy and Consulate General in Germany to Remain Closed for 4 Days

Pakistan Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt have announced the closure of the embassy and the consulate general for four days.

The decision has been taken in view of Eid-ul-Fitr. According to details, the embassy and consulate general will remain closed from 21 April, Friday, to 24 April, Monday.

Pakistan Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt will resume normal service on 25 April, Tuesday.

Both the embassy and the consulate general have issued contact details in case of emergencies.

Pakistan Embassy, Berlin +49-152-12101620 [email protected] Consulate General, Frankfurt +49-152-18555746

In a similar recent development, the Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad temporarily closed its doors to visitors, citing the current security situation in the city.

In an official statement, the Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan acknowledged the inconvenience caused to applicants and assured them that the safety of staff members and applicants is of utmost importance.