Pakistan Embassy and Consulate General in Germany to Remain Closed for 4 Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 20, 2023 | 2:42 pm

Pakistan Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt have announced the closure of the embassy and the consulate general for four days.

The decision has been taken in view of Eid-ul-Fitr. According to details, the embassy and consulate general will remain closed from 21 April, Friday, to 24 April, Monday.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt will resume normal service on 25 April, Tuesday.

Both the embassy and the consulate general have issued contact details in case of emergencies.

Pakistan Embassy, Berlin +49-152-12101620
[email protected]
Consulate General, Frankfurt +49-152-18555746
ALSO READ

In a similar recent development, the Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad temporarily closed its doors to visitors, citing the current security situation in the city.

In an official statement, the Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan acknowledged the inconvenience caused to applicants and assured them that the safety of staff members and applicants is of utmost importance.

ProPK Staff

lens

Javed Sheikh Reveals Syra Yousuf’s Adorable Bond With Shahroz and Sadaf’s Daughter
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore to Become a New Metropolitan Hub Through Ruda’s Twin City Concept: Punjab Minister
Read more in proproperty
close
>