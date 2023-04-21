Customers Shifting Towards Online Shopping this Eid Amidst Rising Inflation

As the Eid ul Fitr holiday approaches, an increasing number of shoppers in Pakistan are opting for the convenience and cost-effectiveness of online shopping over traditional methods.

Many shoppers report that online shopping allows them to avoid the traffic congestion and overcrowding commonly seen at malls and bazaars in the days leading up to the holiday.

Online shopping is becoming an increasingly popular option in Pakistan, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the shift towards e-commerce as consumers increasingly prioritize safety and convenience. The pandemic has led to a surge in demand for online shopping worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception.

Asma Humayun, a homemaker, and mother of two shared that she prefers to shop online to avoid the difficulties of shopping in crowded markets with her two children in tow, and the responsibilities that typically come with Ramadan for women in the household.

She also noted that traditional markets often have less straightforward pricing and limited variety compared to what is available online.

“While I’m sitting at home, I can easily choose what we need at the lowest prices, and from trusted websites, without any effort,” Humayun said. “E-commerce has made our life much easier and also helped me stay within my budget through ongoing deals and discounts.”

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Pakistan, shared, “We have seen a significant 50% increase in orders during Ramadan compared to previous years. The surge in online orders can be attributed to factors such as the prevailing inflation in the country, coupled with the convenience offered by Daraz’s platform.”

Hassan added that Daraz’s users benefit from competitive prices and attractive deals secured from partner brands, along with additional cost-saving measures like bank discounts and free shipping.

As a marketplace, Daraz offers a diverse assortment of products from brands and sellers across Pakistan, allowing consumers to browse through hundreds of thousands of products with ease and convenience from their fingertips, avoiding the need to visit multiple markets and navigate through crowds.

Throughout Ramadan, fashion and beauty have been among the top-performing categories on the e-commerce platform. This clearly indicates that the growth of online shopping during Ramadan has continued, as consumers experienced the convenience it offers, especially during hectic occasions such as Eid.

Arsalan Naqvi, who works at a software house serving global clients and relocated to Karachi, found that he can quickly purchase necessary household supplies and weekly shopping needs online from work, saving him time and effort. Through online shopping, Naqvi was also able to upgrade his home appliances at a very good price.

Samra Yousuf, 55, who lives alone with her husband after her children moved abroad, has found freedom in online shopping.

Unable to walk around crowded markets, Yousuf told ProPakistani that she prefers to order not only household items but also food from online applications. She added that she also uses online applications for pick-up services to receive items at her doorstep from all over the city.

The rise of online shopping is a global phenomenon, and Pakistan is no exception. The convenience and cost-effectiveness of online shopping have made it an attractive option for consumers across the country.

With the rise of e-commerce platforms like Daraz, consumers have access to a wide range of products at competitive prices, without having to navigate through crowded markets and malls.

Online shopping has also created new opportunities for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through e-commerce platforms like Daraz, SMEs can reach a wider audience and increase their sales, contributing to economic growth and job creation in the country.

As we look to the future, it is clear that online shopping will continue to play an important role in the retail industry in Pakistan. As consumers become increasingly tech-savvy and demand more convenience, e-commerce platforms will need to ensure that user experience remains top-notch and is able to satisfy the high-demanding consumers of the country.