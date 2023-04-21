Dubai Reveals Multiple Eid Al-Fitr Cannon Locations

Dubai Police has announced that it will be setting up seven locations throughout the city where cannons will be fired in order to mark the end of Ramadan and commence the Eid Al-Fitr festivities.

During Ramadan, a daily cannon shot was fired at the time of Iftar, and this activity became a popular attraction for tourists and a signal for those who were fasting to break their fast.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ announces 7 locations in #Dubai for Eid Al Fitr cannons pic.twitter.com/tT9lj01K3d — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 20, 2023

Dubai will celebrate the beginning of Eid by firing cannons from seven different locations in the city. The police department has shared the specific sites where the cannons will be placed, which are as follows:

Grand Zaabeel Mosque

Al Barsha

Muallah Al Mankhool

Nad Al Sheba Area

Nadd Al Hamar

Baraha

Hatta

These cannons will mark the start of the festive season and are expected to create a spectacle for both residents and tourists.

Security Measures During Eid in Dubai

Dubai Police, in collaboration with other authorities, has completed all required preparations to ensure a safe and secure Eid Al-Fitr celebration.

Dubai Police, according to the state news agency, WAM, has unveiled a detailed strategy to secure all mosques and large prayer grounds, deploy police on roads, and enhance security in strategic areas, tourist hotspots, shopping centers, and outdoor markets.

It will deploy a total of 4,387 police officers, including 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, and 465 security patrols, to bolster security measures.

There will also be 165 lifeguards on Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, 10 rescue boats, 29 bicycle patrols, 75 civil defense vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols.