UAE Officially Announces Eid Al-Fitr 2023

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated all across the country tomorrow (Friday) after the crescent moon was sighted on Thursday evening.

The confirmation news about Friday being the first day of Eid has been reported by the state news agency, WAM, on Twitter.

The Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Moonsighting Committee, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, announced that the committee successfully sighted the crescent moon of Shawwal on Thursday evening.

According to him, the announcement was made after fulfilling all Shariah criteria and contacting neighboring countries. The committee declared that Thursday 20 April is the last day of Ramadan 1444, and Friday 21 April, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Minister and Members of the committee conveyed their greetings to the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes on the occasion of the Eid Al-Fitr.

They also congratulated the residents of the UAE and Muslims worldwide on the blessed occasion.