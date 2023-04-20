Here Are Eid Prayer Timings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Other Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will celebrate the first day of Eid Al-Fitr on Friday 21 April after the moon was sighted on Thursday evening, which signaled the start of the month of Shawwal.

UAE residents can now look forward to a well-deserved break as the country prepares to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr. The holidays started today (Thursday) and will end on Sunday, which marks the third day of Shawwal, giving residents a four-day break.

Muslims commemorate the occasion by gathering in mosques and open spaces called for congregational Eid prayers, held after sunrise.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the Eid prayer timings for various locations in the Emirates are as follows:

Emirate Prayer Timing Abu Dhabi 6.12 AM Dubai 6.10 AM Sharjah city 6.07 AM Ajman 6.07 AM Umm Al Quwain 6.07 AM Ras Al Khaimah 6.05 AM Fujairah 6.05 AM

Friday and Eid Sermons

After the Eid prayer, a sermon will be delivered at prayer areas. As Eid falls on Friday, two sermons will be given, one for Eid and the other for the regular Friday prayers. The Fatwa Council of the UAE has stated that both prayers and sermons will be conducted separately.

Despite controversy among Muslim scholars over performing Friday prayer if Eid Al-Fitr coincides with Friday, the council has ruled that each sermon must be held separately at its designated time in line with the sunnah.

This decision has been supported by a majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools.

